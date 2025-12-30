Multiple reports from October through December reflected that reality. Had Terence Crawford remained in possession of the IBF title, an order to defend against Iglesias was expected. At the time, Iglesias was 14-0 with 13 knockouts. Tall, left-handed, and physically imposing, he was already regarded within the sport as a difficult matchup with limited commercial upside.

Crawford’s retirement in mid-December altered the sequence. He formally vacated his titles days later, and the IBF moved to fill the vacancy. By December 30, negotiations were opened between Iglesias, ranked first, and Canelo Álvarez, ranked third as the most recent former champion.

Public reaction to Crawford stepping away was largely celebratory. Coverage focused on the timing of his exit following a win over Canelo and a résumé that no longer required reinforcement. Alongside that reaction, a smaller strand of commentary focused less on motive and more on sequence. Crawford’s schedule was tightening. Mandatory obligations were approaching. Iglesias was among the names next in line.

Crawford addressed his decision during a recent appearance with Adin Ross. He explained that legacy value factored heavily into his thinking. He did not believe the remaining available fights added meaningfully to his standing. Iglesias fit that description. Dangerous, yes. Established at the elite commercial level, no. At 14-0, a win would have shifted little for Crawford’s historical position.

The same logic now applies to Alvarez. Iglesias may yet become a champion. He may yet establish himself as a figure in the division. At present, he represents the type of opponent produced by the mandatory system. High risk. Limited reward.

For fighters like Iglesias, that imbalance defines the opportunity. Title vacancies compress timelines. They force introductions. The IBF has not announced a timetable, though the organization is expected to clarify the status of the vacant title once negotiations are addressed.