Tim Bradley says Bill Haney “made a mistake” having his son, Devin Haney, agree to a fight against WBO welterweight champion Brian Norman Jr. on November 22nd on the upcoming Turki Alalshikh event at The Ring IV on DAZN PPV in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Bradley predicts that Norman Jr. (28-0, 22 KOs) is going to “knock” Haney out cold in this fight, and then step over his body. This fight reportedly was offered to Devin (32-0, 16 KOs) by Turki. It’s not one that he was campaigning for after his abysmal performance against Jose Ramirez on May 2, 2025, in Queens, New York.

Some fans believe that the only reason Haney accepted the fight offer by Alalshikh was because of the huge amount of criticism that he received for turning in a Jerry-like performance against Ramirez. Did Haney feel like he had no choice but to agree to the fight with Norman Jr. after the backlash?

“You Set Your Son Up for Failure”

“Bill Haney, you’re setting your son up for failure once again. Brian Norman Jr. is looking for war. He’s coming to knock your boy out. Make sure you’re coming to fight,” said Tim Bradley on his channel, lecturing Bill Haney for sending his son, Devin Haney, to the gallows against Brian Norman Jr. on November 22nd.

The money that Haney is receiving for the Norman Jr. fight obviously makes it worthwhile. Also, if this is a fight that Haney had to take in order for Turki to fund his rematch with Ryan Garcia, then he had no choice but to take it if he wanted that massive payday that the second fight with Kingry will bring him.

“Don’t be doing that typewriter around the ring like you did against [Jose] Ramirez. You said you want that smoke. Fight this man. I guarantee you, you’re going to get knocked out cold,” said Bradley about the fate that awaits Haney. “He’s going to step over your body like a speed bump.”

No Running in Riyadh

It would be a good idea for Haney not to run around on November 22nd because this is Turki’s card, and it’s being staged at the ANB Arena in Riyadh. The last thing that Haney needs tis to run around the ring, get booed, and dumped on my fans worse than he did in his last fight against Ramirez.

Haney has got to find a balance where he stands his ground often enough to put a smile on Turki’s face, and somehow avoid getting knocked out by Norman Jr. The problem is, his punch resistance is so shaky that it’s likely that he’ll be knocked out quickly within six rounds by Norman Jr if he does stand and fight.

“Junior ain’t playing. He’s coming to take your head off. Junior, take it to him, make him fight you. When you catch him, I can’t wait to see those legs go to jelly. Bill, you made a mistake, I promise you. You’re going to find out real soon that you made a mistake,” said Bradley.