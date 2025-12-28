Crawford’s already walked out on his own terms after beating Canelo and taking every belt that mattered. He’s closed his book properly.

Mayweather’s been touring exhibitions for years, getting light workouts in front of cameras, not fighters. That is not competition.

If Crawford ever did turn around and fight Floyd, it’d stain his exit — not his record, but his control of his own story. The moment he chases nostalgia, he gives back the power he earned by leaving clean.

There’s already real money waiting for him if he wanted to fight again — Canelo again, or someone fresher, younger, meaner. But dragging an old champion into the ring for a name payday isn’t smart risk management. Floyd’s reflexes are gone, but his mind’s still sharp; he’d force Crawford into an awkward, slow-paced fight that proves nothing and pleases no one.

Some fights add to legacies. This one would just expose who needs the other more.