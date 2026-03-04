Mario Barrios Plans Move to Junior Middleweight

Reaction to Barrios’ announcement appeared quickly on social media. Some fans questioned the decision to leave welterweight following the Garcia fight and pointed to possible bouts that could still be made at 147 pounds, including a meeting with Errol Spence Jr.

Others pointed to the physical demands of the 154-pound division, where several contenders have built reputations on size and punching power. It’s going to be a difficult transition for the 30-year-old Barrios to be fighting against bigger, stronger fighters at junior middleweight.

He’s not a huge puncher, and he’s going to be forced to fight longer to win. The occasional knockouts he had gotten earlier in his career at 140 will be harder to come by at 154.

Barrios did not announce an opponent or date for his return, only confirming that his next fight is expected to take place at 154 pounds after taking time to recover physically.

A move up in weight may change the direction of his career, but the fighters waiting in the junior middleweight division will present a difficult test for any newcomer.

Barrios (29-3, 18 KOs) spent the past several years competing at welterweight after earlier success at 140 pounds. His run in the division included victories over former champion Yordenis Ugas and contender Fabian Maidana.

Mario’s most recent fight came on February 21 against Ryan Garcia, and he did not look good getting beaten up. In the defeat, Barrios lost the WBC welterweight title that night by unanimous decision. Garcia dropped him in the opening round and won by scores of 119-108, 120-107, and 118-109.

The defeat ended Barrios’s championship run at 147 pounds. Instead of remaining in the division, Barrios indicated that his return will come one weight class higher.