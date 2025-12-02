Deontay Wilder Responds To Usyk’s Fight Talk: “If We Receive The Right Offer, We Would Be Open To That”

Even if he’s been able to punch out a desultory two wins from his last six fights, these wins coming over so-so opposition, an exciting power-puncher tends to retain options longer than other fighters do. Case in point, Deontay Wilder – a 40 year old, perhaps shot former champ who still carries an aura about him due to the blistering knockouts he once delivered with chilling regularity.

Wilder, who has won just two fights over the last three years, is, amazingly enough, in line for a shot at reigning heavyweight king Oleksandr Usyk. Fans may have read yesterday how Usyk said to Boxing King Media that he wants to fight Wilder when he returns to the ring next year.

And now, via Shelly Finkel, Wilder has responded to the verbal offer/massive career lifeline that current three-belt champ Usyk has put out there for him.

Cagey as ever, Finkel, speaking with Sky Sports, didn’t snap up the wholly unexpected (and undeserved) big-fight offer, Finkel instead said that “if we receive the right offer, we would be open to that fight.”

It’s not like Wilder is in any position to be close to any other fight anywhere near as big as one with Usyk, this a shot at becoming a two-time heavyweight ruler, with Wilder’s career right back on top of the mountain should he actually win. But Finkel has been around the game a long time, and he will of course try and get his fighter the best offer he possibly can, as faded as Wilder may be these days.

And apparently, Wilder DOES have other options for 2026…..

“Usyk is a great champion,” Finkel said. “We have plans for next year and we’d like Oleksandr Usyk to be part of them. If we receive the right offer, we would be open to that fight.”

At this stage of his career, one would think Wilder would take ANY offer that was presented to him as far as getting a shot at the current heavyweight champ. Wilder is in no position to play hard-ball at the negotiating table with this one. No, sir. For what other plans could Wilder have at this stage? A fight with Francis Ngannou could still be a thing, and that would bring in some good dough. While the chance of us seeing a Wilder-Anthony Joshua fight still lingers, at least somewhat.

But in reality, Wilder, and Finkel, must have felt it was a case of Christmas coming a little early as far as Usyk saying he wants to fight the “Bronze Bomber” next. Wilder has done nada to deserve the shot, and one would have thought he would have snapped it up, no questions asked, immediately.

Again, Wilder really should take whatever offer he is sent regarding this fight. A shot at Usyk next year really could be (a very possibly shot) Wilder’s last chance. And a win, an upset win, in fact a massive upset win, would force the historians and the critics to take a whole different look at Wilder’s boxing career and his achievements.

There are other far more worthy and deserving fighters Usyk could/should defend against next, but it just might be that Deontay Wilder will be Usyk’s sixth heavyweight opponent.