That sentence changed the temperature. Dubois’ team responded quickly from their seats, pointing to his record and the level of opposition he has faced at the top end of the heavyweight division. Don Charles, now back in Dubois’ corner, kept it short. “Talk is cheap,” he said. “Refer to his record.” His point was simple: Dubois has shared the ring with elite names and returned after setbacks before.

Dubois did not spend time defending old fights or revisiting how those losses unfolded. When asked for a prediction, he answered, “Victory by knockout.” Later, he added, “By any means necessary.” He repeated that the goal is to take Wardley’s unbeaten record and leave no doubt on May 9.

Wardley also avoided a prolonged exchange. When the discussion turned to trainers and experience, he brought it back to the ring. “He’s not going to get in the ring and help him,” Wardley said. “It’s going to be me and Daniel.” The champion framed the fight as a direct test rather than a debate about history.

Heavyweight press conferences often become loud without saying much. This one narrowed to a single accusation about resolve. Dubois chose not to argue the point. He chose to promise a knockout instead. Whether that word resurfaces on fight night will depend on what happens once the pace rises and the punches start landing.