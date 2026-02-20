Derek Chisora Says Fabio Wardley Beats Daniel Dubois on Heart Alone

Wardley will defend his WBO heavyweight title against Dubois on May 9 in a domestic fight that puts two very different psychological profiles in direct opposition. Dubois has long been viewed as the more complete boxer, carrying heavier hands and more traditional fundamentals. Wardley built his record by taking clean punches, refusing to go anywhere, and forcing opponents to deal with him longer than they expected.

Chisora made clear which quality he believes carries more weight.

“I believe that Fabio and Daniel is a great fight,” Chisora said at a recent press event. “I see Fabio winning it. Fabio’s tough. Fabio hasn’t got boxing skills; what he has is f***ing heart, bro. When you fight somebody with heart, it’s going to be a long night.”

Chisora’s description pointed directly at Wardley’s last performance, when he upset Joseph Parker by refusing to retreat after taking solid punches. That fight reinforced Wardley’s reputation as a heavyweight who keeps advancing even when hurt, forcing opponents to deal with him long after they expected resistance to fade.

Moses Itauma, who trains alongside Wardley and is viewed as a future contender himself, offered a similar view.

“Fabio keeps surprising everyone anyway,” Itauma said. “If you write off Fabio, he’ll end up smashing Dubois out anyway, so it doesn’t really matter what you think. You don’t really know what to expect from Fabio. I’d probably say Fabio wins.”

Dubois enters the fight attempting to rebuild his position following his loss to Oleksandr Usyk, and his reputation still carries questions tied to how he reacts once a fight becomes physically uncomfortable. Wardley has built his identity around surviving those moments and forcing opponents to match his willingness to endure punishment, and Chisora’s prediction reflects a belief that Dubois will have to prove he can handle that kind of fight.