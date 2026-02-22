Oscar De La Hoya Says He “Might Want” Rematch With Floyd Mayweather

Whatever you may or may not think of the bout, one that will see the former multi-weight champ, whose best weight was welterweight, going in with a former heavyweight ruler, the fact is the fight will pull in big numbers. Curiosity sells, as does nostalgia. While Tyson, even at age 60, remains a massive box-office draw.

But after Mayweather has presumably boxed a few rings round a snarling, possibly still dangerous but soon to be huffing and huffing “Iron Mike,” attention will turn to who Floyd will fight in his real ring return. One man who couldn’t resist talking about the possibility of himself being tempted to come back to fight Mayweather is Oscar De La Hoya.

De La Hoya, speaking with Fight Hype, said that if people ask him about coming back to fight Mayweather in a rematch – this of course a rematch of the so-called “World Awaits” super-fight from many moons ago – he may well find it tough to say no.

“Don’t do this to me,” Oscar said in a recent interview. “I know I look good, and I might want it [the rematch].”

Heaven forbid we see not only Mayweather Vs. Tyson, but also Mayweather Vs. De La Hoya II here in 2026!

Stranger things, however strange it may be to comprehend, have happened in this rollercoaster sport we all love so much. If Mayweather does make good on his vow to re-enter the pro ring, what chance he loses that precious “O?”