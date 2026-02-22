Oscar De La Hoya Says He “Might Want” Rematch With Floyd Mayweather

As fans have no doubt read by now, Floyd Mayweather has announced how he will return to the ring – in real fight form, not merely in another exhibition bout – later this year. “Money” has signed on for yet another lucrative deal, and fans are curious to see who the 50-0 man will face upon his return. Can Mayweather, who will be 49 years of age and will have been inactive for nine years come his return, win himself yet another world title?
Before we get our answer, Mayweather will box fellow legend Mike Tyson, this in Africa in an exhibition that is being referred to by some overactive imaginations as “Rumble in the Jungle II.”
Whatever you may or may not think of the bout, one that will see the former multi-weight champ, whose best weight was welterweight, going in with a former heavyweight ruler, the fact is the fight will pull in big numbers. Curiosity sells, as does nostalgia. While Tyson, even at age 60, remains a massive box-office draw.
But after Mayweather has presumably boxed a few rings round a snarling, possibly still dangerous but soon to be huffing and huffing “Iron Mike,” attention will turn to who Floyd will fight in his real ring return. One man who couldn’t resist talking about the possibility of himself being tempted to come back to fight Mayweather is Oscar De La Hoya.
De La Hoya, speaking with Fight Hype, said that if people ask him about coming back to fight Mayweather in a rematch – this of course a rematch of the so-called “World Awaits” super-fight from many moons ago – he may well find it tough to say no.
“Don’t do this to me,” Oscar said in a recent interview. “I know I look good, and I might want it [the rematch].”
Heaven forbid we see not only Mayweather Vs. Tyson, but also Mayweather Vs. De La Hoya II here in 2026!
Stranger things, however strange it may be to comprehend, have happened in this rollercoaster sport we all love so much. If Mayweather does make good on his vow to re-enter the pro ring, what chance he loses that precious “O?”
Last Updated on 2026/02/22 at 11:15 AM