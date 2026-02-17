Itauma believes a path exists to challenge for Wardley’s WBO heavyweight title if both win their upcoming fights. Wardley is scheduled to defend his belt against Dubois on May 9, a result that Itauma says could determine his next target.

Wardley and Dubois define Itauma’s title path

“It all makes sense [fighting Wardley], but obviously, right now, I’ve got Jermaine Franklin, and he’s got Daniel Dubois,” Itauma told Sky Sports.

He also acknowledged that a fight with Dubois could emerge depending on how that title bout plays out.

“If Daniel Dubois wins, obviously that makes sense. Fabio Wardley is in the same gym as me, so that would be a bit of a predicament, wouldn’t it?” Itauma said. “I’d probably say Fabio wins.”

While Itauma sees realistic routes toward Wardley or Dubois, he does not expect undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk to be part of those plans. Usyk currently holds the IBF, WBA, and WBC titles and, at 39, remains focused on established contenders and major events rather than taking on an unproven opponent.

Itauma said he understands why top heavyweights have not rushed to face him yet.

“I’ve surpassed the British level, and the guys at the world level don’t want to fight me because why would they want to fight a 21-year-old? So, I’m stuck in a little bit of a predicament,” Itauma said.

For Itauma, the Franklin fight is the step that determines whether those bigger opportunities become real. Franklin has gone rounds with experienced contenders and represents a higher level of resistance than the opposition Itauma has faced so far.

Wardley-Dubois will define the next title picture at Queensberry, but Itauma’s position in that queue depends entirely on how he performs in Manchester. Until he proves he can defeat experienced heavyweights, the title fights he is discussing remain future options rather than immediate negotiations.