Chisora, 42, has viewed the bout as his final professional fight. He remains a limited operator at this stage of his career, but his pressure style and willingness to take risks make the fight less predictable than it would have been earlier in Wilder’s career. Chisora has absorbed heavy punishment over the years, but he is still capable of landing a single damaging shot if allowed to stay in range.

The report was first published by Brunch Boxing, which cited unnamed sources indicating that a London press conference is expected next week to formalise the event. No official announcement has been made, and no contracts have been confirmed publicly.

Until that happens, the bout remains provisional, with any discussion of Wilder’s route toward Oleksandr Usyk dependent on the April fight being finalised and completed.