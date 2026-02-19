Deontay Wilder Renews Fury Trilogy Cheating Allegations

The former WBC champion insists he was the one who restored Fury to world-level competition. The former WBC champion also revived long-standing accusations tied to performance-enhancing drugs and fairness inside the ring.

Speaking to Brian Custer, Wilder said: “Fury is lowest of scum. Who brought him back? I did,” Wilder said. “And what he wanted to do he wanted to come back and cheat me. That’s the lowest of scums of the earth.”

Their first fight in 2018 ended in a split draw, with Wilder scoring two knockdowns and Fury rising from the twelfth-round count to survive. That bout placed Fury straight back into championship rounds after a lengthy absence. Wilder believes that stage does not exist without him.

The rematch and third fight shifted the balance. Fury applied pressure, worked behind his jab, leaned his weight in close and forced exchanges on the inside. Wilder absorbed heavy shots and went down multiple times across the second and third contests before the rivalry closed in eleven rounds in their final meeting.

Wilder has never let the result sit. His latest comments revisit old grievances and push the same accusations back into the conversation.

“He’s been accused… Fury used PEDs… the truth is there… go do your homework.”

Heavyweight history is full of grudges, but allegations without proof remain allegations.

Fury moved on with belts and defences. Wilder still talks about the trilogy.

Heavyweight rivalries rarely fade quietly. Wilder remains defined by explosive power and belief in his right hand.

There is no fourth fight scheduled. Only Wilder’s words keeping the trilogy alive.