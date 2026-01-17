Zuffa Boxing will stage its first event on January 23 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas with a stripped-down card built around three ten-round fights. There is no extended undercard and no short bouts designed to move the show along. Each contest is expected to run long, placing the focus on pacing and durability rather than quick finishes.
The main event features junior middleweight Callum Walsh against Carlos Ocampo. Walsh has been a regular presence on television over the past year and continues to be positioned as a featured fighter.
Ocampo has spent rounds with tougher opponents and tends to stay upright late. He is not known for fading early, which places pressure on Walsh to stay organized once the fight settles into later rounds. The matchup is less about early dominance than about control and consistency.
In the co-main event, Misael Rodriguez faces Austin Deanda. Rodriguez, an Olympic bronze medalist, is still finding his footing as a professional. Deanda fights in close and keeps opponents busy.. He works close, applies pressure, and is comfortable turning bouts into physical exchanges. The fight asks Rodriguez to handle sustained contact and maintain form when the pace slows and space disappears.
Opening the card is Cain Sandoval against Julian Rodriguez. Sandoval enters unbeaten and has ended many of his fights early. Julian Rodriguez provides a sturdier test, bringing experience and a tendency to stay competitive beyond the early rounds. For Sandoval, the bout serves as a look at how he responds when the fight does not break quickly.
All three bouts are scheduled for ten rounds. That structure shapes the night and leaves little room for drifting performances. If the work rate drops, it will be noticeable. If fighters hold their form late, it will stand out just as clearly.
The event will stream on Paramount+.
