Navarrete, 40-2-1 with 33 knockouts, secured the IBF belt with an 11th-round stoppage in Glendale. The result gives him the option of a second straight unification fight if negotiations with Foster advance. Foster attended the fight and expressed interest afterward.

“I love that. That’s good. Let’s do it,” Foster said. “My skills, what I do – I’m like nobody he’s ever fought. I never get tired, and it’ll be a long night.”

Foster, 24-3 with 12 knockouts, is coming off a unanimous decision over Stephen Fulton in December. That win positioned him as a viable unification opponent and strengthened the case for cross-promotional talks.

The alternative remains Suarez, whose previous bout with Navarrete ended in dispute. A cut over Navarrete’s eye was initially ruled the result of a headbutt, leading to a technical decision last May in San Diego. Subsequent video review showed the cut was caused by a punch, and the California State Athletic Commission later changed the result to a no-contest. The WBO then installed Suarez as the mandatory challenger.

A rematch would resolve that controversy and satisfy the sanctioning body requirement. It also carries competitive risk, given how narrow and chaotic the first fight became before it was stopped.

A Foster unification presents a separate challenge. Foster relies on conditioning, distance control, and defensive awareness rather than trading at close range, creating a different tactical test for Navarrete. At the same time, it offers the opportunity to move closer to full unification at 130 pounds before considering a move up in weight. Navarrete said he plans to rest before making a decision.

“We know O’Shaquie Foster was here this week. That would be an interesting thing, to go and completely unify the division,” Navarrete said. “We’ll take things with caution and see how this all plays out.”

For now, Navarrete holds two meaningful options: satisfy the WBO mandate in a rematch that clears a disputed result, or pursue a higher-profile unification that advances his standing in the division.