Fundora’s most significant stretch includes two victories over Tim Tszyu, results that, on paper, establish championship credibility. Thurman does not dispute the accomplishment itself. He disputes the timing. He noted that by the time Tszyu entered the rematch, he had already endured a damaging outing in which he was dropped multiple times. Thurman believes punishment like that carries forward.

“By the time Tim Tszyu got the rematch,” Thurman said, “he already suffered being dropped over and over again. That is affecting that man’s psyche.”

The suggestion is that a fighter who has absorbed visible punishment does not reset overnight. A rematch may look clean on a schedule, but it does not erase what happened before.

Thurman raised a similar point regarding Erickson Lubin. Lubin’s trajectory changed after his stoppage loss to Jermell Charlo. While Lubin remained a capable contender, Thurman argued that he never returned to the same dominant posture he displayed earlier in his career.

“When he fought Lubin,” Thurman said, “Lubin has never been the same from his loss to Charlo.”

The focus stayed on their physical and mental state rather than the names on the record. Thurman studies how fighters respond to punishment as closely as he studies their skill.

“He’s beaten some good champions,” Thurman said, before adding, “from a real fighter standpoint, their spirits were broken.”

At 37, Thurman enters the fight as the older and less active man. Fundora is younger, busy, and still developing. Thurman rejects the idea that age automatically signals decline. “I got 31 wins, one loss, yet I’m still undefeated,” he said, referring to his split-decision loss to Manny Pacquiao. “My shell has not been broken.”

He argues that years in the ring are not the same as being worn down, and that experience does not automatically mean a fighter has been diminished. In his view, a boxer can grow older and wiser without losing the belief that decides hard nights.

The critique serves a strategic purpose. It casts Fundora’s record in a different light without dismissing the accomplishments, and it positions Thurman as steady heading into the fight rather than rebuilding.