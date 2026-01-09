Walsh’s position on the card is expected. White has been invested in him for years, placing him on UFC Fight Pass cards and securing premium exposure whenever possible. Walsh also appeared on the undercard of Crawford vs Canelo, where he outpointed Fernando Vargas Jr. over ten rounds.

Ocampo is being presented as proof of ambition. His record tells a narrower story. His three losses came when the level rose. Errol Spence Jr. stopped him in one round. Sebastian Fundora beat him wide on the cards. Tim Tszyu ended matters in just over a minute. Since then, Ocampo has picked up wins against limited opposition. Useful rounds. No threat to the elite.

The event will take place at the UFC Apex, not an arena and not a statement setting. Zuffa is starting in a closed environment, with streaming-first exposure and controlled matchmaking. Another January card is already being discussed, with Jose Valenzuela likely involved.

White says this project will erase boxing’s old structures. No sanctioning bodies. No protected records. Everyone fights everyone. None of that begins here.

This is a familiar move. A young face. A known name. Just enough resistance to justify the bout. Zuffa is not challenging boxing yet. It is protecting its investment and seeing if the audience follows.