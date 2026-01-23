Live Results: Callum Walsh vs. Carlos Ocampo, Zuffa Boxing 1

Walsh has stopped opponents early, but Ocampo has rarely folded inside six rounds. He stays balanced, keeps his guard high, and drags opponents into exchanges where patience replaces speed. Fighters who expect him to fade often find themselves having to reset and work behind the jab. That puts emphasis on ring control, spacing, and shot selection rather than raw strength.

Mike Coppinger revealed Zuffa Boxing’s full broadcast lineup on Thursday, posting a photo on social media that confirmed his role as an on-air analyst for the promotion’s first televised event.

The broadcast will be led by Joe Tessitore on play by play, with Max Kellerman, Antonio Tarver, Andre Ward, and Mike Coppinger serving as fight analysts.

Mark Kriegel is listed as an analyst and contributor, while Molly Qerim will anchor desk and studio coverage. Joe Martinez is set to handle in-ring announcements.

Broadcast and confirmed fight card

The fight streams exclusively on Paramount+ at no additional cost for subscribers.

Main card:

Callum Walsh (159.5 lb) vs Carlos Ocampo (159.5 lb)

10 rounds, junior middleweight

Misael Rodriguez (159 lb) vs Austin Deanda (158.5 lb)

10 rounds, middleweight

Cain Sandoval (144.5 lb) vs Julian Rodriguez (144 lb)

10 rounds, welterweight

Omar Cande Trinidad (125.5 lb) vs Max Ornelas (125.5 lb)

10 rounds, featherweight

Undercard:

Floyd Diaz (117.5 lb) vs Guillermo Gutierrez (116.5 lb)

8 rounds, bantamweight

Emiliano Cardenas vs Marcus Cortez Harris (117 lb)

6 rounds, bantamweight

Robert Meriwether III (132 lb) vs Cesar Correa (133 lb)

6 rounds, lightweight

Date: Friday, January 23, 2026

Start time: 7:00 pm local / 10:00 pm ET / 3:00 am UK (Friday)

Streaming platform: Paramount+

Venue: UFC Apex, Las Vegas

Fight card: Zuffa Boxing 1 – Walsh vs Ocampo