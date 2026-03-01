The comment brings negotiating leverage into focus as talk of a second fight continues. Garcia holds the WBC welterweight title following his recent victory over Mario Barrios. Haney holds the WBO belt at 147 pounds. A rematch would function as a unification bout.

Their rivalry dates to 2024, when Garcia won a majority decision after missing weight. Haney retained his WBC super lightweight title because Garcia did not make the contracted limit. The aftermath included a positive test for Ostarine and continued disagreement over drug-testing procedures. Haney later filed a lawsuit tied to the fallout from that event.

Haney has stated publicly that any rematch must include year-round VADA testing. He has also questioned Garcia’s voluntary enrollment status in prior exchanges. Garcia has responded by saying he is enrolled and prepared to compete under formal testing requirements.

Calling Haney the “B-side” places the focus on who would headline and control financial terms in a rematch. The first fight drew major attention in 2024 and remains one of the most discussed bouts of that season. Garcia now enters negotiations as a reigning WBC welterweight champion, while Haney holds the WBO title at 147 pounds. Any agreement would require both sides to settle promotional roles, purse splits, and testing terms before a contract is signed.

No agreement has been announced. The public statements from both fighters indicate that testing requirements and financial structure remain central as discussions continue.