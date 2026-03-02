Garcia recently stated that Haney is the B-side. After defeating Mario Barrios for the WBC welterweight title, Garcia argued that as reigning champion, he holds negotiating authority over splits, testing provisions, and promotional positioning.

Haney responded by pointing to their first meeting in April 2024. Garcia came in three pounds over the contracted limit and later tested positive for Ostarine, with the B-sample confirming the result.

“Ryan Garcia, when the ball was in his court, he didn’t make weight. He showed up with a positive drug test,” Haney said. “We’re not going to do it like that this time around. We’re going to do it the right way. If he doesn’t want to do it the right way, we’ll move on.”

Haney’s position indicates that full VADA testing and strict weight compliance would be required conditions in any agreement. His comments suggest those safeguards are central to restarting talks. He also outlined an alternative path.

“We’ll go on to fight the guy that beat him, and the guy he doesn’t want to rematch,” Haney said, referring to Rolando Romero. “If Ryan Garcia wants to get realistic, then we can make that fight happen now or later.”

Garcia’s stance rests on current title status and commercial appeal. Haney’s stance rests on competitive standing and the circumstances of their previous bout. Both have publicly expressed interest in a second fight, but agreement on terms will determine whether the rematch proceeds or whether Haney pursues Romero instead.