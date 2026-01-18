Inside the sport, Cruz’s ability is not disputed. The curiosity comes from how it translates when the rounds stretch and mistakes start to matter. Former world champion Tim Bradley believes Cruz’s foundation gives him more answers than most young fighters.

“He knows all types of counter punching. He knows all types of defense to get away from shots,” Bradley said on his channel while breaking down the fight. “That’s the amateur background mixed with some pro seasoning.”

Bradley’s praise, though, came with a warning. Muratalla does not need chaos to change a fight. He only needs one opening.

“I see a subtle tell when it comes to Muratalla,” Bradley said. “The man likes to step back in straight lines. I think a guy like Cruz gonna be able to see that.”

Seeing it and surviving it are not the same thing. Bradley pointed out that Cruz’s comfort can create danger of its own.

“Cruz can be very well winning the fight but he get clipped with something that he don’t see,” Bradley said. “Muratalla can put him on a canvas.”

That possibility sits at the heart of this matchup. Cruz brings layers of defense and timing rarely seen this early in a pro career. Muratalla brings repetition, pressure, and the confidence that comes from already wearing the belt.

Cruz has trained out of Philadelphia, sharpening his style without abandoning it. The movement is still Cuban. The patience is still there. The difference now is the cost of being wrong. Twelve rounds leave little room for long learning curves.

If Cruz controls distance and reads the tells, the fight can tilt his way quickly. If he relaxes for a moment, Muratalla has shown he knows how to cash in.