Currently holding interim status with the WBC at junior middleweight, Ortiz has positioned himself as a central figure in the division through recent title-level performances. His rise has come through a series of high-profile bouts that have solidified his standing among the leading contenders at 154 pounds.

Ortiz said his motivations remain tied to competitive achievement rather than profile-building.

“The goal isn’t to be a superstar,” Ortiz told BoxingScene. “The goal is to fight the very best and prove to myself that I’m the best. I don’t care about followers or that side of it. I want those belts. That’s what matters to me.”

Ortiz added that championship belts represent more than career milestones, describing them as markers of long-term investment and personal sacrifice.

In his most recent outing, Ortiz recorded a stoppage win over Erickson Lubin, ending the contest in the second round. The performance followed extended preparation, with Ortiz noting the level of difficulty involved despite the brevity of the fight.

“It’s not easy at all, especially against someone like Erickson Lubin,” Ortiz said. “I spent months in camp working on my craft. Nothing about that is easy.”

Looking ahead, Ortiz acknowledged that several potential paths remain open. In addition to Ennis, other names discussed around the division include Errol Spence Jr. and reigning WBC titleholder Sebastian Fundora.

Asked directly about the possibility of an Ennis fight, Ortiz expressed cautious optimism while stopping short of confirmation.

“It’s more than possible,” he said. “I’m optimistic that it can happen.”

At present, no official announcement has been made regarding Ortiz’s next bout, and timelines remain subject to negotiation.