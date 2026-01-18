Just days earlier, on January 16, 2026, Ortiz filed a lawsuit against Golden Boy seeking to break his promotional contract. That legal fight clouds everything connected to his next move. Depending on how the case plays out, De La Hoya may not even be in a position to approve Ortiz’s next fight. Against that backdrop, Charlo’s appeal to Golden Boy reads as more symbolic than actionable.

Charlo also continues to see himself as a central figure in the division. He is still listed by the WBA as a “champion in recess,” a label that reflects past status rather than present activity. Charlo has not fought in three years. His last appearance came in September 2023, when he lost a one sided twelve round decision to Saul Alvarez. That performance did little to suggest readiness for another elite assignment.

There is also a promoter reality check. Charlo’s career has largely unfolded under the PBC umbrella. Tagging Eddie Hearn, whose Matchroom operation has rarely worked smoothly with PBC, adds another layer of difficulty. Even if Ennis were open to the idea, putting that fight together would require cooperation that has historically been hard to secure.

Charlo described the situation as a business dispute between teams rather than a boxing issue. From a practical standpoint, the problems run deeper. Ortiz and Ennis are both active fighters who maintain a high pace. Dropping a long inactive Charlo straight into that level of fight, without a tune up, would be a risky move for any promoter.

As a statement, Charlo’s offer keeps his name alive. As a solution, it remains hard to take him seriously until he shows what he has left in the ring.