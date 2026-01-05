Josh Padley vs Jaouad Belmehdi Set for European Title

Padley and Belmehdi had been linked for a potential matchup since November, with discussions ongoing before a date was finalized this week. Both fighters enter the bout with recent setbacks and are looking to reposition themselves at the European level.

Padley, 30, is coming off a busy 2025 that included a short-notice appearance against WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson in February. At the time, Padley was working full time as an electrician and was selected as a late replacement after Floyd Schofield Jr. withdrew due to illness.

Although Padley was stopped in that fight, the opportunity proved career-altering. He followed the loss with a stoppage win over Marko Cvetanovic in April and a points victory against Reece Bellotti in October. The purses earned during that stretch allowed him to transition into boxing on a full-time basis.

Belmehdi, 27, has spent most of his career competing in France and is coming off a decision loss to Can Xu last August. The January bout offers him a chance to reset while challenging for a regional title.

No further bouts have been announced for either fighter beyond January 31.