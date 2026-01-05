Josh Padley vs Jaouad Belmehdi Set for European Title

Josh Padley will return to action on January 31, with Matchroom Boxing confirming a European junior lightweight title bout against Jaouad Belmehdi.
The fight will take place on the undercard of Bakhram Murtazaliev vs Josh Kelly at the Utilita Arena Newcastle and will stream live on DAZN.
Padley and Belmehdi had been linked for a potential matchup since November, with discussions ongoing before a date was finalized this week. Both fighters enter the bout with recent setbacks and are looking to reposition themselves at the European level.
Padley, 30, is coming off a busy 2025 that included a short-notice appearance against WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson in February. At the time, Padley was working full time as an electrician and was selected as a late replacement after Floyd Schofield Jr. withdrew due to illness.
Although Padley was stopped in that fight, the opportunity proved career-altering. He followed the loss with a stoppage win over Marko Cvetanovic in April and a points victory against Reece Bellotti in October. The purses earned during that stretch allowed him to transition into boxing on a full-time basis.
Belmehdi, 27, has spent most of his career competing in France and is coming off a decision loss to Can Xu last August. The January bout offers him a chance to reset while challenging for a regional title.
No further bouts have been announced for either fighter beyond January 31.
Last Updated on 01/05/2026