Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao will meet again on September 19, 2026, at the Sphere in Las Vegas, with Netflix confirmed as the streaming platform for the rematch.
The official announcement was reported by Ring Magazine journalist Manouk Akopyan and supported by reports from Variety and Yahoo Sports. The bout will mark Netflix’s entry into live professional boxing, placing one of the sport’s most commercially proven matchups on a global streaming stage.
Promotional artwork released with the announcement shows both fighters in gloves, backed by the American and Philippine flags, underscoring the international dimension of the event. The Sphere, which has a capacity of approximately 18,600, will host its first major professional boxing main event with the rematch, adding another high profile event to the venue’s growing combat sports portfolio.
Their first meeting in May 2015 generated 4.6 million pay per view buys and approximately $600 million in revenue, making it one of the most financially successful fights in boxing history. Mayweather won a unanimous decision in a tactical contest that saw him dictate range and tempo over 12 rounds.
More than a decade later, both fighters are in their late forties. Mayweather is 49 and has participated in exhibition bouts in recent years, maintaining public visibility without returning to sanctioned competition. Pacquiao, 47, last competed professionally in 2021, when he dropped a decision to Yordenis Ugas in a welterweight title fight.
Despite their age, both have publicly expressed confidence ahead of the second meeting. Mayweather has predicted another victory, while Pacquiao has stated he intends to hand his longtime rival the first defeat of his professional career.
Netflix will stream the event worldwide, marking the company’s first major live professional boxing main event. The fight will not follow the traditional pay per view model used for their 2015 meeting.
Ticket sales, undercard fights and production details have not yet been announced. Organizers are expected to release further information in the coming weeks ahead of the September 19 date.
Last Updated on 2026/02/23 at 6:01 PM