Usyk to Defend WBC Title Against Rico Verhoeven in Egypt

The 39-year-old became undisputed heavyweight champion with two victories over Tyson Fury in Riyadh in 2024 before later stopping Daniel Dubois in five rounds to retain championship status. Usyk remains unbeaten through 24 professional bouts, with 15 wins by knockout, and previously unified all four major titles at cruiserweight before moving up to heavyweight.

Verhoeven, 36, returns to professional boxing for the first time since 2014. He has one recorded pro boxing contest, which he won by knockout. His reputation was built in kickboxing, where he compiled 76 fights and 66 wins while holding a version of the heavyweight championship for more than a decade.

During that stretch, he set promotion records for most victories in title fights, most consecutive defenses and longest winning streak. He last competed in kickboxing in June, earning a unanimous decision over Artem Vakhitov, and announced his departure from the sport in November after closing that chapter of his career.

The WBC has approved Verhoeven as the challenger despite his limited boxing background. The fight will be contested under standard professional boxing rules for a twelve-round heavyweight championship.

Usyk said he respects Verhoeven’s accomplishments in kickboxing and acknowledged the crossover element of the matchup. Verhoeven described the opportunity as the highest challenge available after reaching the top of his previous sport and said he is prepared to test himself under boxing rules.

Additional details regarding ticket sales, venue specifics and the supporting bouts are expected to be announced in the coming weeks as promotion for the event continues.