Rolando Romero criticized Shakur Stevenson for what he sees as an unappealing fighting style, saying Stevenson’s approach does little to attract the audience that pays for boxing events.
“It’s not appealing to anyone in boxing,” Romero said on the Nightcap show. “For casuals, it’s not appealing, and the people who pay for boxing are casuals.”
Rolly added that he separates the broader audience from the hardcore followers of the sport.
“I don’t consider casuals boxing fans,” Romero said. “I consider purists boxing fans.”
Shakur is widely viewed as one of the most skilled fighters in the sport. He relies on his jab, controls distance, and often steps back several feet after throwing to stay out of danger.
Some fans admire the technique involved in that style. Others say the fights lack action because Stevenson usually works from the outside rather than standing in range and trading punches.
Stevenson’s defensive discipline has helped him dominate many opponents. By controlling distance and limiting exchanges, he often wins rounds clearly while taking very little punishment. That approach has made him difficult for opponents to deal with inside the ring.
Rolly’s point was that the fighters who draw the biggest audiences usually bring action. Power shots, exchanges, and knockdowns tend to keep viewers interested. Shakur’s style focuses more on defense and control.
The debate around Stevenson’s style has followed him throughout his career. Many trainers and longtime followers of the sport praise Shakur’s footwork, timing, and defense.
Other viewers see it differently. They argue that the safety-first method can lead to fights where there are few dramatic moments, which can make it harder to attract casual viewers who prefer constant action.
That difference in opinion continues whenever Stevenson fights. Some fans appreciate the technical side of the sport, while others say they prefer fighters who stand their ground and trade punches.
