Sebastian Fundora says older fighters shouldn’t still box

The towering junior middleweight suggested the sport has moved on from many of the fighters who dominated the division years ago, and he placed Thurman in that older group.

Fundora made it clear that he doesn’t view the matchup through the lens of legacy or rivalry. To him, Thurman is simply the next opponent in line as he continues building his position among the top fighters at 154 pounds. That outlook reflects how younger contenders often view former champions who return after long layoffs or late-career comebacks.

“OGs aren’t really in the sport no more. So once you get old in the sport, you shouldn’t be boxing anymore. That’s what I think,” said Sebastian Fundora when told that Keith Thurman had previously said he hadn’t fought any “OGs” during his career. “I’ve fought a lot of fighters. I just see Keith Thurman as another one.”

Although Fundora brushed off the challenge itself, he acknowledged that defeating a former champion like Keith still carries value in boxing. Fighters often measure their progress by the recognizable names they defeat, and Thurman remains one of the most familiar names from the previous generation of welterweights.

“A good win. He’s a former champion. He’s had a fantastic career. So having a win over him will be great for my career as well,” Fundora said.

The tone of the comments captured a mix of respect and confidence. Fundora credited Thurman’s past accomplishments while also making it clear that he views the fight primarily as another step forward rather than a defining moment in his career. A win over Thurman would still add a respected name to Fundora’s record. At the same time, the way he talked about the fight made it clear he doesn’t see Thurman as a major problem.