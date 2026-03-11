The WBO interim light heavyweight champion shared that view while reacting to the ongoing back-and-forth involving promoters, managers, and figures moving between boxing and other combat sports. Smith admitted he mostly follows the situation from a distance but believes the sport has become more complicated than simply preparing for the next fight.

“It’s a lot more than boxing now,” Callum said during an interview with iFL TV when asked about the current promoter disputes circulating across social media. “A lot of it’s what you are outside the ring, how much money you can get.”

Smith did not take sides in the various disputes currently playing out between promoters and fighters, but he acknowledged that the growing financial stakes can influence decisions across the sport. From his perspective, fighters ultimately have to focus on their own careers while the business side continues to evolve.

“As a fighter, you’ve got to just do what’s best for you,” Callum said. “You’ve got your own opinions on it, but you’ve just got to focus on yourself.”

While the wider conversation around boxing’s business structure continues, Smith’s immediate focus remains on his upcoming fight with David Morrell. The bout is scheduled for April 18 in Liverpool, where Smith will headline in front of his home fans.

The 35-year-old Smith said training has been progressing well ahead of the contest and expressed confidence that he can handle the challenge Morrell brings.

“I’ve got a tough fight on my hands, but it’s a fight I’m fully confident I can go in there and do the job,” Smith said. “At my best, I believe I can beat anyone in the world, and I believe I beat David Morrell.”

The fight will mark Smith’s return to Liverpool as he attempts to continue his push toward a full world title opportunity in the light heavyweight division.