Jazza Dickens Defends WBA Title Against Anthony Cacace in Dublin on March 14

Dickens (36-5, 15 KOs) claimed the WBA interim championship by stopping Olympic gold medalist Albert Batyrgaziev in July before being upgraded to full champion in December. Cacace (24-1, 9 KOs), a former IBF and IBO titleholder, attempts to reclaim world honors after recent victories over Josh Warrington and Leigh Wood.

For Cacace, the moment arrives after a career filled with delays and setbacks. Injuries, opponent withdrawals, and cancelled fights repeatedly interrupted his progress before his breakthrough victory over IBF champion Joe Cordina in Riyadh in 2024. Since then, the Belfast fighter has rebuilt momentum and now returns to the title stage in Dublin.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Cacace reflected on the journey that brought him back to another world title opportunity.

“Fighting for my second world title, things can’t get better than that,” Cacace said. “I’ve had my fair share of letdowns and pull-outs at the last minute, but I can’t complain because it’s been all in God’s plan. I really do genuinely believe everything that’s happened has happened for a reason to set me up for times like these.”

Cacace also acknowledged the motivation that drives Dickens as the defending champion.

“Jazza has been waiting the guts of 15 years, longer to become a world champion, so I know it’s not going to be easy,” Cacace said. “It’s a hard sport and we all give a lot of hard work, sacrifice and I think it’s going to be a real gruelling fight.”

Dickens approaches fights from the southpaw stance and usually works behind an active jab before letting combinations go. Cacace tends to close distance and land compact shots once he gets inside, which makes the early battle for distance important.

Cacace said the opportunity still feels unusual after years outside the spotlight.

“This is to go down as one of the greatest Irish fighters ever, so no pressure,” he said. “It’s mad because two years ago, no-one knew me. All of a sudden, I have a chance to fight for two world titles in two years.”

The card also features unbeaten Dublin contender Pierce O’Leary (18-0, 10 KOs) facing former world champion Maxi Hughes (29-8, 6 KOs).

For Dickens, the fight represents the first defense of a title that took more than a decade to reach. For Cacace, it is another chance to add a second world championship to a career that nearly slipped away more than once.