“AJ had an approach round the back a couple of weeks ago. Do you know how quickly he sent me the message, the screenshot? Seconds,” Hearn said on the Ariel Helwani show this week.

Hearn explained that Joshua forwarded the message straight away and asked how he wanted to respond.

“Let me know what you want to reply… we’re a team, mate. Till the wheels come off, we are a team,” Hearn said of the exchange.

The promoter said that kind of transparency is important when fighters receive offers or inquiries from other parties. In his view, the key issue is not that conversations take place but whether the people involved communicate openly with one another.

Hearn raised the example while reflecting on the Benn situation, which he said caught him off guard. While declining to go into full detail about the negotiations, he said the situation was difficult largely because discussions had taken place without his knowledge.

By comparison, Hearn said Joshua’s quick message about the approach demonstrated the level of trust and communication he values between a promoter and a fighter.