“I can’t imagine it being true Zuffa Boxing is like they’re paying out,” O’Malley said. “I don’t even know who Conor Benn is. He’s supposed to be a pretty big name in boxing, but I’ve never heard of him.”

Page was more pointed.

“It’s not something I’m happy about,” Page said. “But to see it and how highly [Dana White] values people away from the sport that built his reputation, it’s just upsetting, to be fair. It’s disappointing, more than anything.”

The reported figure stands out when compared to typical UFC championship purses, which are rarely disclosed in full but are widely believed to fall well below eight figures unless tied to pay-per-view upside or exceptional circumstances. While Zuffa Boxing operates separately, the shared corporate umbrella has invited comparisons.

Zuffa Boxing’s early moves are being closely watched across both sports as TKO expands into professional boxing. Benn’s reported purse, whether viewed as market rate or strategic investment, is among the first financial benchmarks attached to the new venture.

Public reaction from UFC fighters highlights that pay comparisons between the two sports may remain part of the conversation as the project develops.