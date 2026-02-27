The reported $15 million purse for Conor Benn’s first fight under the Zuffa Boxing banner has drawn a public reaction from UFC fighters Sean O’Malley and Michael Page.
Veteran boxing reporter Dan Rafael reported that Benn’s debut purse with Zuffa would land in the eight-figure range. TKO later indicated that Turki Alalshikh is covering the financial commitment rather than the UFC parent company directly. On a recent earnings call, TKO president Mark Shapiro described the Benn deal as a “super fight” investment funded externally rather than a standard roster salary. Still, the number prompted discussion.
“I can’t imagine it being true Zuffa Boxing is like they’re paying out,” O’Malley said. “I don’t even know who Conor Benn is. He’s supposed to be a pretty big name in boxing, but I’ve never heard of him.”
Page was more pointed.
“It’s not something I’m happy about,” Page said. “But to see it and how highly [Dana White] values people away from the sport that built his reputation, it’s just upsetting, to be fair. It’s disappointing, more than anything.”
The reported figure stands out when compared to typical UFC championship purses, which are rarely disclosed in full but are widely believed to fall well below eight figures unless tied to pay-per-view upside or exceptional circumstances. While Zuffa Boxing operates separately, the shared corporate umbrella has invited comparisons.
Zuffa Boxing’s early moves are being closely watched across both sports as TKO expands into professional boxing. Benn’s reported purse, whether viewed as market rate or strategic investment, is among the first financial benchmarks attached to the new venture.
Public reaction from UFC fighters highlights that pay comparisons between the two sports may remain part of the conversation as the project develops.
Click here to subscribe to our FREE newsletter
Related News:
- Regis Prograis Explains Why 150 Pounds ‘Is Cool’ for Conor Benn Fight
- Why the Fury Card Needed Conor Benn
- Frank Warren Questions $15m Conor Benn Deal Before Regis Prograis Fight
- Regis Prograis Explains Why 150 Pounds ‘Is Cool’ for Conor Benn Fight
- Eddie Hearn Says Matchroom ‘Golden’ As He Questions $15M Benn Deal And Addresses Turki
- Nunez vs Navarrete: Knuckle Up for a Certified Banger
Last Updated on 2026/02/27 at 11:58 AM