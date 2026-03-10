WBC interim heavyweight champion Agit Kabayel says he cannot accept being overlooked after unified champion Oleksandr Usyk listed the final three fights of his career without mentioning him.
Usyk explained earlier this week that he plans to fight three more times before retiring. The Ukrainian is scheduled to face kickboxing champion Rico Verhoeven on May 23. After that, Usyk wants the winner of the upcoming fight between WBO champion Fabio Wardley and Daniel Dubois, followed by a trilogy bout with Tyson Fury.
Kabayel (27-0, 19 KOs) was not part of that plan. The unbeaten German heavyweight had hoped his position as WBC interim champion would place him in line for a title opportunity.
Instead, he reacted publicly on Instagram after hearing Usyk’s plans.
“My parents always told me to stay humble and respectful,” Kabayel said on Instagram. “But I can’t accept being ignored any longer. I deserve the title shot.”
The reaction reflects the frustration many contenders feel in the heavyweight division, where championship paths are often tied to major event deals and rematches rather than strict ranking order.
Kabayel strengthened his standing with recent wins over several respected opponents, including a notable victory that helped him secure the WBC interim title and greater visibility in the division.
Those performances helped place him among the division’s leading contenders. That status normally signals a pathway toward a full title fight.
Usyk’s plan, however, appears focused on closing out his career with a mix of crossover interest, mandatory obligations, and unfinished rivalries that draw the biggest audiences.
That direction leaves Kabayel waiting on the outside of the immediate picture despite holding a belt recognized by one of boxing’s four sanctioning bodies.
For Kabayel, the message from social media was simple: he believes his unbeaten record and interim title should have earned him a place in the champion’s final run.
Last Updated on 2026/03/10 at 7:59 PM