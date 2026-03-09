The Ukrainian heavyweight has been linked to a bout with Verhoeven as part of a card planned for May 23 in Egypt. The fight would pair the unified heavyweight champion with the longtime Glory kickboxing titleholder in a rare boxing-kickboxing crossover.

Verhoeven has dominated the heavyweight division in kickboxing for years, but has limited professional boxing experience. The matchup would still draw attention because of Usyk’s status as one of boxing’s most accomplished heavyweights.

Verhoeven has boxed professionally on a small scale in the past, although his career has largely unfolded in kickboxing. The Dutch fighter built his reputation through a long reign as Glory heavyweight champion and is widely viewed as one of the sport’s most recognizable figures. Facing Usyk would represent the biggest boxing assignment of his career and place him opposite a champion known for movement, conditioning, and ring intelligence.

After that fight, Usyk said he could face the winner of the scheduled bout between WBO heavyweight champion Fabio Wardley and former IBF titleholder Daniel Dubois. That fight is set for May 9 in Manchester, England, and would produce a major contender in the division.

Usyk also mentioned a third fight with Tyson Fury. The two heavyweights fought twice in 2024, with Usyk winning both contests and becoming the first undisputed heavyweight champion of the four-belt era before later vacating the IBF title.

For now, Usyk indicated the immediate focus is the planned meeting with Verhoeven before attention turns to the rest of the division.