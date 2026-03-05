Opetaia said he has been clear about that goal for several years and does not intend to change direction before completing it.

“Undisputed first. Once we become undisputed, we can think about something else. But I’m chasing these belts like I’ve said for a long, long time,” Opetaia said.

The Australian also dismissed the idea of publicly calling out Usyk while the Ukrainian champion continues competing at heavyweight and preparing for his own title defenses.

“I feel like sitting here talking about him like I’m trying to call him out just for clout is silly,” Opetaia said. “It’s unrealistic. Both of our pathways are heading in different directions right now.”

Opetaia added that he views Usyk as one of the sport’s elite fighters and does not see a reason to promote a fight that is unlikely in the immediate future. The cruiserweight champion said talk about a potential meeting often comes from outside speculation rather than realistic planning.

“I find it disrespectful,” Opetaia said. “I feel like it’s silly to sit and try to disrespect one of the best fighters in the world right now.”

Opetaia’s next fight comes against American contender Brandon Glanton in Las Vegas, where he is expected to compete for the first Zuffa Boxing title as the new promotion begins organizing its boxing events.

The 29-year-old said he will remain focused on cruiserweight until he has collected the remaining titles in the division before considering a move to heavyweight.