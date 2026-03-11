Canelo Alvarez Targeted By New WBC Champion Christian Mbilli

Mbilli spoke about his ambitions during an appearance on Bowks Talking Bouts, where he made it clear the Mexican star is the opponent he wants next.

“For me, my goal right now is to fight Canelo because I was [the] long time number one WBC challenger. Number one challenger, number one on WBC for Canelo. Now I have to show that I am the number one of the division.”

Mbilli’s status changed recently after Terence Crawford vacated the WBC belt following his retirement. The move elevated the Cameroon-born French fighter from interim champion to full titleholder at 168 pounds.

That development arrives as Alvarez prepares for the 69th fight of his career. The Mexican star is scheduled to return in September on a Saudi Arabia card promoted with the backing of boxing powerbroker Turki Alalshikh, who has indicated the bout will involve a world title.

Canelo is coming off the third defeat of his career. Crawford defeated him last year to become the undisputed super-middleweight champion, marking Canelo’s first loss at 168 pounds. The other defeats on Alvarez’s record came against Floyd Mayweather in 2013 and Dmitry Bivol in 2022.

Mbilli was part of the same event that featured Alvarez and Crawford. On that card he faced Lester Martinez, a member of Crawford’s team, and fought to a draw while retaining his belt. Mbilli said he expects to revisit that matchup in the future.

“You know, I don’t have to give any attention about this. Crawford, I respect him. He’s a great fighter. He’s a good fighter. He’s very famous. You know, with my team, we have another strategy to be famous too. To be the face of boxing.”

The Canelo fight, however, remains his priority.

From a tactical standpoint, Mbilli’s pressure style and heavy combinations would force a high-pace fight. If he gets the opportunity, establishing the jab and working the body early would be essential against Alvarez’s counterpunching.

Several factors could make the matchup viable. Mbilli holds the WBC belt, Alvarez remains closely tied to the sanctioning body, and the fight would easily represent the most lucrative option available to the French champion.

The WBC belt at super-middleweight has historically been tied to Alvarez, who has held the title multiple times during his run through the division. That connection makes Mbilli’s new status significant if Alvarez decides to pursue another title fight at 168.