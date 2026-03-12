Before his loss to Martin Bakole in August 2024, Anderson had been talked about as one of the United States’ most promising young heavyweights. The fifth-round knockout loss took much of the excitement out of that talk and forced a reset in how fans viewed his future.

Jared returned six months later and outpointed Marios Kollias over ten rounds in February 2025. The fight appeared designed to help him get rounds after the Bakole loss. However, the performance did little to change the mood among fans. Anderson went the distance against the little-known opponent and did not look especially dominant while doing so.

Since that bout, the 26-year-old has not fought again. The long stretch between appearances has left his career in a quiet period at a time when many young heavyweights are staying active and moving quickly toward bigger fights.

The replies under The Ring’s post reflected that divide. Some fans suggested potential opponents such as Moses Itauma or Otto Wallin as meaningful tests. Others mentioned a possible meeting with fellow American contender Richard Torrez Jr., a fight that has occasionally been discussed among Top Rank heavyweights.

For now, the gym footage confirms Anderson is back in training. For many fans reacting to the post, though, the focus is less on workouts and more on when he will return to the ring and who he will face next in the coming months ahead.