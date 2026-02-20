“When I received the email from Conor Benn’s lawyer, I texted him and said, ‘I think we should have a call. For everything I’ve done for you, I deserve a call,’” Hearn said. “And he said no. I can’t believe it.”

The exchange appeared to define Hearn’s reaction. His remarks reflected acknowledgment rather than dispute, with repeated references to surprise and personal responsibility instead of frustration directed outward.

“I blame myself,” Hearn said. “I misjudged the character. I just felt that the loyalty that we’ve shown would never ever put us in this position.”

Benn’s departure ends a partnership that spanned his entire professional career, during which Matchroom developed him into a headlining attraction in the UK. His fights against Chris Eubank Jr. at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium elevated his commercial standing and established him as one of Britain’s most visible active fighters.

Hearn indicated he had been aware that discussions were taking place, but did not expect the situation to reach completion without direct conversation.

“To receive an email from the lawyer and then to ask for a call and not get the willingness to have a call,” Hearn said, “it was very surprising and very painful.”

Benn is now expected to make his first appearance under the Zuffa Boxing banner, marking a clear separation from the promotional structure that had guided his career from its beginning.