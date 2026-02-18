The agreement covers the United States and the United Kingdom and extends a partnership that has defined Matchroom’s broadcast distribution in recent years. By locking in a minimum number of events each year, DAZN ensures regular appearances from its core Matchroom roster rather than relying on irregular or one-off scheduling.

Fight volume secured

Matchroom chairman Eddie Hearn said the continued relationship reflects confidence in DAZN’s ability to deliver events at scale.

“DAZN is the only partner that matches our ambitions for boxing,” Hearn said. “Their global platform, investment, passion, and commitment to boxing make them the perfect partner for Matchroom Boxing’s fighters and events.”

DAZN Group CEO Shay Segev said securing Matchroom’s event schedule strengthens the platform’s long-term position in boxing.

“Our new five-year deal with Matchroom Boxing builds on the success of our longstanding partnership,” Segev said. “Matchroom Boxing trusts DAZN to deliver the best experiences for the biggest fights for boxing fans everywhere.”

The agreement also expands Matchroom’s distribution into Australia through DAZN’s Foxtel platform, which is scheduled to carry seven Matchroom events in 2026. That arrangement gives DAZN additional international reach while maintaining centralized control over Matchroom’s broadcast distribution.

Matchroom’s roster includes Anthony Joshua, Katie Taylor, Dmitry Bivol, Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez, and Jaron Ennis, all of whom are expected to appear regularly on DAZN cards under the new volume commitment, reinforcing the platform’s reliance on Matchroom to supply a consistent calendar of fights.