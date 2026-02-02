Hearn has spent weeks questioning Zuffa Boxing since its January launch. He has taken shots at presentation, raised fighter pay concerns, and questioned White’s background inside boxing gyms and contracts, all while treating Zuffa as a competing outfit rather than a partner. In boxing terms, that does not shut doors. It is positioning.

How boxing promoters handle public criticism

Hearn explained his side in full earlier with Ariel Helwani, treating the missed meeting as logistics rather than friction.

“I messaged Dana to meet him, I think he messaged to meet yesterday,” Hearn said. “But I had a flight, we had to get to New York, because we had a slot that we could only take off on and if we didn’t make that, who knows when we’d have got here? So I didn’t manage to catch up with him, but we were going to. I messaged him first on Saturday. So, we were supposed to meet yesterday, but things are good.”

That explanation fits standard boxing promoter behavior. Public shots in interviews. Private lines still open. Business continues.

Why White hears resistance instead of positioning

White does not operate on that track. He returned to the same point when pressed again. “Yeah, I’ll meet up with him,” he said, before adding, “the guy’s been doing all these nutty interviews and then he wanted to get together and talk about I don’t know what.”

There was no hint of talks already happening. No sense of shared ground. Just confusion.

Nothing in the exchange suggests personal fallout. It shows two systems colliding. White hears public criticism and reads opposition. Hearn treats public criticism as part of the transaction. Both think they are clear. They are not speaking the same language.

Until that difference is understood, these exchanges will keep missing each other, and meetings will keep not happening, even when both sides believe they should.