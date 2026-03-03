“This someway, somehow, got to Jason Statham,” Helwani said. “Jason Statham is a very good friend of Rico Verhoeven. Jason Statham is also a very good friend of Turki Alalshikh. Jason Statham pitched Turki Alalshikh Rico Verhoeven.”

Helwani added that Alalshikh “was not familiar with Rico Verhoeven” at the time, before being told by Statham, “This is the guy. This is my boy.”

That exchange explains how the fight began. It did not originate from rankings or a mandatory position. It started with access created in a private conversation.

After vacating his GLORY title, Verhoeven explored crossover opportunities. Discussions initially centered on MMA options, including Francis Ngannou. Timing did not work. The UFC expressed interest and, as Helwani noted, offered “actually pretty good money,” but Verhoeven declined.

A January bout with Anthony Joshua was later mentioned before circumstances changed again. The relationship introduced by Statham, however, remained intact. Helwani described the eventual shift: “They still have this deal, and they still want to make a deal with Rico Verhoeven. So they say, ‘Okay, what’s the next best thing? Let’s go to Oleksandr Usyk.’ And so that’s how this whole thing got made.”

The sequence shows how some major events now take shape. A private introduction created the opening. Once that link existed, alternative matchups could be pursued without restarting negotiations.

Statham was not acting as a promoter. He connected two figures who otherwise would not have crossed paths. From there, the pathway was available. The introduction made the fight possible.