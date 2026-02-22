Ryan Garcia Targets Shakur Stevenson After Winning WBC Title

“You know who I want. He’s right there. Shakur Stevenson. Let’s go. Let’s run that,” Garcia said.

Earlier in the broadcast, Stevenson had said he was “levels above” Garcia. The new champion answered that directly rather than brushing it aside.

“You’ve got to get some kind of punching power to keep me off you,” Garcia said. “It’ll be a different style and I’m not going to hit him light. I want that fight.”

Garcia secured the belt by dropping Barrios with a right hand in the opening round and then controlling distance for most of the 12 rounds. He boxed patiently, relied on his jab and straight right, and avoided extended exchanges. While the fight lacked sustained drama after the early knockdown, it delivered Garcia his first full world title at welterweight and strengthened his position in the division.

Instead of discussing optional defenses or easing into his reign, Garcia shifted the spotlight toward Stevenson. The stylistic contrast is obvious. Stevenson is known for defensive awareness, timing and precision, while Garcia continues to frame himself as the fighter who brings the heavier punch and forces exchanges.

By emphasizing punching power in his response, Garcia subtly defined the potential matchup as a physical test rather than a pure boxing contest. That framing matters as both fighters look to shape public expectation.

No negotiations have been announced and no timeline was discussed. Still, the exchange — amplified by the split-screen shot — immediately connected the two names in the public conversation.

Garcia now holds a welterweight belt. Stevenson is the fight he wants attached to it next.