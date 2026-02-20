Conor Benn will compete under Zuffa Boxing in a one-fight agreement valued in eight figures, according to Sports Illustrated. The structure allows Benn to participate in one event with the new promotion while remaining free to negotiate future arrangements once the bout is completed.
The agreement ends Benn’s run with Matchroom Boxing, which had promoted him from his professional debut in 2016 through his rise into one of Britain’s most visible fighters. During that period, Benn headlined major events in the United Kingdom, including two stadium fights against Chris Eubank Jr. that drew large crowds and sustained public attention.
Benn enters the deal with a 24-1 record following his two-fight series with Eubank Jr. Despite not yet competing for a world title, he has remained a consistent attraction in his home country, with his fights positioned among the most commercially successful domestic boxing events.
Zuffa Boxing is being organized under TKO Group Holdings in partnership with Sela, the Saudi entertainment company involved in recent major boxing promotions. The company is in the early stages of building its roster and scheduling its first events.
Benn’s involvement adds an established name to that process. Other fighters already linked to the promotion include IBF cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia, heavyweight contender Efe Ajagba, and former featherweight titleholder Mark Magsayo. Their participation reflects the promotion’s effort to assemble recognizable fighters across multiple weight divisions.
The one-fight agreement allows Benn to compete during the promotion’s early launch period without entering a longer contract. His participation gives Zuffa Boxing an established headliner as it prepares its first events and begins placing fighters on scheduled cards. For Benn, the arrangement creates immediate activity under a new promotional banner while preserving flexibility beyond the bout itself.
Benn has remained active in high-visibility fights in the United Kingdom and continues to draw large crowds despite not yet holding a world title. His presence provides the promotion with a fighter capable of headlining major venues while it builds its event calendar. Further details regarding Benn’s opponent, event date, and location are expected once Zuffa Boxing finalizes its initial schedule.
Click here to subscribe to our FREE newsletter
Related News:
- Oscar De La Hoya says Zuffa belt ‘means nothing,’ questions legitimacy of rival championship
- Tim Bradley warns fighters they’re helping create a boxing “dictatorship”
- Eddie Hearn Attacks Dana White’s Zuffa Belts
- Conor Benn agrees to one-fight deal with Zuffa Boxing
- WBO orders Bentley vs Saavedra for interim middleweight title
- Leigh Wood vows quicker finish in Josh Warrington rematch
Last Updated on 02/20/2026