Benn enters the deal with a 24-1 record following his two-fight series with Eubank Jr. Despite not yet competing for a world title, he has remained a consistent attraction in his home country, with his fights positioned among the most commercially successful domestic boxing events.

Zuffa Boxing is being organized under TKO Group Holdings in partnership with Sela, the Saudi entertainment company involved in recent major boxing promotions. The company is in the early stages of building its roster and scheduling its first events.

Benn’s involvement adds an established name to that process. Other fighters already linked to the promotion include IBF cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia, heavyweight contender Efe Ajagba, and former featherweight titleholder Mark Magsayo. Their participation reflects the promotion’s effort to assemble recognizable fighters across multiple weight divisions.

The one-fight agreement allows Benn to compete during the promotion’s early launch period without entering a longer contract. His participation gives Zuffa Boxing an established headliner as it prepares its first events and begins placing fighters on scheduled cards. For Benn, the arrangement creates immediate activity under a new promotional banner while preserving flexibility beyond the bout itself.

Benn has remained active in high-visibility fights in the United Kingdom and continues to draw large crowds despite not yet holding a world title. His presence provides the promotion with a fighter capable of headlining major venues while it builds its event calendar. Further details regarding Benn’s opponent, event date, and location are expected once Zuffa Boxing finalizes its initial schedule.