Bill Haney’s confidence in a potential fight with Shakur Stevenson reflects a belief that Devin Haney’s reach, jab, and control would neutralize Stevenson’s offense and dictate the pace of the bout
Bill Haney talks constantly because that is the job. He has to keep his son, Devin Haney, visible while protecting their leverage and making sure there is always a big-money option on the table.
Most of the time, you can hear the promoter in his voice, and it sounds like a father selling his son’s greatness or a manager protecting the bottom line. That confidence often feels performative, especially when the subject is a dangerous puncher who could actually change the fight with one shot. But this time, something changed.
Why Bill sees favorable matchup
When Bill called Shakur Stevenson “easy work,” it did not feel like he was trying to sell a pay-per-view or build a viewpoint. There was no theatrical buildup or dramatic emphasis because he just said it plainly and moved on.
Having grown up in Oakland, I know that specific brand of sincerity when I hear it. People from that part of the Bay Area tend to speak with a very particular directness when they are truly convinced of something. They do not feel the need to oversell a point to make themselves clear.
The technical reality of the matchup actually supports that quiet confidence. Unlike a heavy hitter, Shakur does not impose physical punishment. While his jab is incredibly accurate, it is not as much of a weapon in the way Devin’s can be when he is fully committed to controlling the distance. Because Haney is the larger, longer man who is perfectly comfortable operating from the outside for twelve rounds, he does not have to take reckless risks or trade in the pocket to win.
Bill clearly understands that dynamic and knows Devin would not have to abandon his preferred style to get the win. The fight would unfold entirely on Haney’s terms, fought at his preferred range and behind his best weapon. That is why the energy was so different this time. It did not sound like a father trying to manufacture belief, but like a man who had already watched the fight play out in his head and did not see a single thing to worry about.
Click here to subscribe to our FREE newsletter
Related News:
- Shakur Stevenson Says He’s Glad Pernell Whitaker Didn’t Box in His Era
- Ryan Garcia Targets Shakur Stevenson at 144
- Xander Zayas tells Devin Haney Josh Kelly belt is his priority
- DAZN secures 30-plus Matchroom fight nights per year under new deal
- Oscar Duarte prepared for Hitchins by solving Sims test first
- Carl Froch Challenges John Fury to Fight After Heated Tottenham Confrontation
Last Updated on 02/18/2026