Most of the time, you can hear the promoter in his voice, and it sounds like a father selling his son’s greatness or a manager protecting the bottom line. That confidence often feels performative, especially when the subject is a dangerous puncher who could actually change the fight with one shot. But this time, something changed.

Why Bill sees favorable matchup

When Bill called Shakur Stevenson “easy work,” it did not feel like he was trying to sell a pay-per-view or build a viewpoint. There was no theatrical buildup or dramatic emphasis because he just said it plainly and moved on.

Having grown up in Oakland, I know that specific brand of sincerity when I hear it. People from that part of the Bay Area tend to speak with a very particular directness when they are truly convinced of something. They do not feel the need to oversell a point to make themselves clear.

The technical reality of the matchup actually supports that quiet confidence. Unlike a heavy hitter, Shakur does not impose physical punishment. While his jab is incredibly accurate, it is not as much of a weapon in the way Devin’s can be when he is fully committed to controlling the distance. Because Haney is the larger, longer man who is perfectly comfortable operating from the outside for twelve rounds, he does not have to take reckless risks or trade in the pocket to win.

Bill clearly understands that dynamic and knows Devin would not have to abandon his preferred style to get the win. The fight would unfold entirely on Haney’s terms, fought at his preferred range and behind his best weapon. That is why the energy was so different this time. It did not sound like a father trying to manufacture belief, but like a man who had already watched the fight play out in his head and did not see a single thing to worry about.