That belief does not line up with how fans are likely to react.

The inconsistency factor is impossible to ignore when evaluating Lopez’s current standing. He has not looked like the same fighter since his upset loss to George Kambosos Jr. in 2021. His form since then has been uneven, mixing solid performances with nights where he struggled to clearly control fights or separate himself from mid-level opposition.

Davis insists that Lopez has “done it all” and that critics should not dismiss him if Stevenson wins. The issue is not Lopez’s age or toughness. It is his recent body of work. His decision wins over Sandor Martin and Jamaine Ortiz were widely debated, with many observers believing he lost both bouts.

Viewed through that lens, Lopez enters this fight closer to the middle tier than the elite level he once occupied. If those controversial wins are treated as losses in the court of public opinion, his recent run looks far less impressive.

Davis has also suggested that Stevenson has more to lose because people want to see him fail. That framing does not hold up. Both fighters have plenty at stake. Stevenson is chasing legitimacy at 140 pounds. Lopez is fighting to prove that his decline has been overstated.

Style versus perception remains the bigger issue for Stevenson. His July 2025 fight against William Zepeda did not silence critics. While the scorecards were wide in his favor, the early rounds raised questions, with Zepeda landing consistently and forcing Stevenson into exchanges he later admitted took more out of him than expected.

That fight now hangs over this move to light welterweight. Stevenson does not just need a win. He needs clarity.

Beating Lopez on points in a tight or disputed fight will not reset the narrative. It will extend it. A win may look strong on paper, but it is unlikely to silence the doubts that have followed Stevenson for the last several years.