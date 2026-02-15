Umar Dzambekov knocked out Ahmed Elbiali in the second round of their scheduled ten-round light heavyweight fight in the co-main event of Zuffa Boxing 03.
Dzambekov controlled the fight from the opening round, pressing forward and forcing Elbiali to react to his left-handed offense. He dictated distance and landed clean punches while Elbiali struggled to slow him or establish any sustained offense of his own.
The fight ended early in the second round when Dzambekov landed a right uppercut that dropped Elbiali hard to the canvas. Elbiali did not attempt to rise, and the referee immediately stopped the fight without a count. Medical personnel entered the ring to attend to Elbiali following the knockout.
Dzambekov improves to 14-0 with 10 knockouts. The win continues his pattern of early stoppages and marks his most significant result to date. Elbiali falls to 24-2 with 19 knockouts, suffering his first loss in several years after entering the fight on a lengthy winning run.
Last Updated on 02/15/2026