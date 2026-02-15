Umar Dzambekov knocked out Ahmed Elbiali in the second round of their scheduled ten-round light heavyweight fight in the co-main event of Zuffa Boxing 03.

Dzambekov controlled the fight from the opening round, pressing forward and forcing Elbiali to react to his left-handed offense. He dictated distance and landed clean punches while Elbiali struggled to slow him or establish any sustained offense of his own.