Tyson Fury returns against Arslanbek Makhmudov in April. The undercard may now carry family business.

The exchange began when John confronted Froch at the media event. Froch later addressed it on his YouTube channel.

“He’s got no intentions of having a fight. If he wants to have a fight, let’s put it like that here now.

“Grow a set of knackers. You said you’re afraid of no man but God. Me and you can do it. We can do it.”

John Fury responded publicly, accepting the challenge and naming the venue.

“This is the message you’ve all been waiting for. Carl ‘The Worm’ Froch, you’ve got yourself a fight.

“Where do you want to fight at, mate? We’ll do it in the ring, under the lights. I’ll fight you at Tottenham in eight weeks’ time. Me and you, Tottenham, undercard, eight weeks’ time.”

Froch earned his standing through twelve hard rounds at world level. He built his name on a disciplined jab, straight right down the pipe, tight guard, and a gas tank that held under sustained pressure. He fought elite opposition, won world titles, and proved he could hold his ground in championship exchanges.

John Fury is known for noise at ringside. He shouts instructions, and backs his son with volume and presence. That is different from setting your feet under the lights and trading shots with a proven former world champion. Ring craft is learned through rounds, not microphones.

John later apologised to Steve Bunce for his conduct at the press conference.

“I just want to sincerely apologise to Steve Bunce.

“I’m sorry, Steve. I was bang out of order, I got carried away with emotion, there were people winding me up, these internet trolls and all this kind of thing.

Froch has been retired from championship competition for years, but his résumé includes wins over elite super middleweights who knew how to fight inside a ring, not on the streets. That experience does not disappear because a press conference got heated.

Tottenham already hosts Tyson Fury’s return against Arslanbek Makhmudov. If the commission signs off on this undercard bout, it becomes extra circus event on a card that was strong enough on its own.

No belts involved. Just two men who have decided talking is no longer enough.