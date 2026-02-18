The fight places Torrez, just fourteen bouts into his professional career, in immediate reach of a championship opportunity. His Olympic pedigree and unbeaten record have allowed him to bypass the slower progression most heavyweights follow before entering the mandatory chain.

“Frank is skilled, technical, and dangerous, and that’s exactly the kind of challenge I’ve been looking for,” Torrez said. “Great fighters don’t avoid tests; they run toward them. I’ve prepared for every moment of this fight, and when the bell rings, I’m coming to take over.”

Fast track to mandatory position

Torrez’s rise has been deliberate and efficient. His victory over Guido Vianello confirmed his ability to manage distance and control a full-length fight, while his earlier stoppages established his offensive credibility. That combination has allowed him to enter eliminator territory without the extended rebuilding period many contenders face.

Sanchez is the last real gate before the title picture opens. He fights behind a disciplined jab, keeps his guard compact, and does not give rounds away cheaply. You have to earn space against him.

Setbacks stalled his early run toward a belt, yet he stayed in the mix by staying sharp with his fundamentals. He controls range, resets his feet before he throws, and forces opponents to punch through a tight guard for twelve hard rounds.

“A victory on March 28 moves me one step closer to being the IBF’s mandatory challenger,” Sanchez said. “Torrez is a strong fighter who’s hungry to prove himself, but I will win this fight.”

If Torrez wins, he advances immediately into mandatory status. If Sanchez wins, he reclaims the position he previously sought before his loss to Agit Kabayel interrupted his title pursuit.

For Torrez, the fight represents more than another step forward. It determines whether his rise places him directly in line for the heavyweight championship.