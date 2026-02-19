Manny Pacquiao Promotions confirmed that Moton will face Wilfredo Flores on February 28 at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York. The fight is scheduled for 10 rounds at welterweight and will mark Moton’s first bout since joining Pacquiao’s promotional company earlier this year.

Moton enters the fight unbeaten through eight professional appearances, recording six knockouts. His most recent outing was an eight-round unanimous decision win over Renny Viamonte Mastrapa, where he competed at 138 pounds. The upcoming bout will be his first scheduled contest at welterweight.

Flores brings a professional record of 12 wins, six losses, and one draw, with five knockouts. The 36-year-old Puerto Rican has faced several prospects during his career and most recently lost a unanimous decision to Mathew Gonzalez in October. Flores has gone the distance in most of his defeats and has only been stopped once.

The February 28 event will also include Jimuel Pacquiao Jr., who is scheduled to face Luis E. Santana Figueroa in a four-round fight. Pacquiao Jr. fought to a majority draw in his professional debut last November and will be seeking his first victory.

The card is headlined by a featherweight bout between Elijah Pierce and Lorenzo Parra.

The fight will give Moton his first opportunity to compete under Pacquiao Promotions as he continues