Muratalla hasn’t fought anyone as talented as Cruz, and it’s going to be an eye-opener for him as well. The toughest guy Raymond has fought thus far is 35 year old Tevin Farmer in 2024. He had a lot of trouble beating Farmer, who isn’t as fast as Cruz nor as skilled.

Muratalla vs. Cruz are headlining on DAZN on January 24, 2026, at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“Well, anything can happen in the ring. So, he’s prepared. I also believe the smartest and most prepared person in the ring always wins,” said Andy Cruz to YSM Sports Media about his fight against Raymond Muratalla. “He’s a strong fighter, but I don’t think he’s ready for what’s coming.”

Cruz is hard to hit when he’s in his boxing mode, focusing on defense. He’s arguably as difficult to land on as Shakur Stevenson, but he’s faster and more powerful than him. If Andy chooses to slug with Muratalla, as he did against Antonio Moran in their fight in August 2024, that’ll be the champion’s best chance of landing with his power.

“I’m going out there to win. As long as I stay true to myself and just be who I am and fight how I fight, I should have no problem coming out with a win,” said Muratalla. “No, he hasn’t fought anyone at my level with my type of intelligence in the ring.”

It’s got to be troubling to Muratalla that the oddsmakers have Cruz as the favorite, and many fans believe that he’s going to be victorious.

“None of them are me,” said Muratalla about Cruz’s past opponents. “I think once he sees my style in the ring, it’s going to be completely different, and he’s going to feel that early on.”