The event takes place at T-Mobile Arena, a venue that has hosted several of boxing’s major pay-per-view fights in recent years. Barrios enters as the defending titleholder, while Garcia challenges for the belt in his second fight since moving up to welterweight.

Fight date, time and broadcast details

Barrios vs Garcia is scheduled for Saturday, February 21. The DAZN pay-per-view broadcast is expected to begin at 5:45 p.m. Eastern Time.

Main event ring walks typically occur later in the evening, depending on the length of the undercard fights.

How to watch

The fight will be broadcast exclusively on DAZN as a pay-per-view event. Fans must purchase the PPV through DAZN’s platform to watch the card live.

DAZN is available on smart TVs, phones, tablets, and web browsers through its app and website.

Garcia vs Barrios will stream live on DAZN pay-per-view worldwide. The event is priced at £24.99 in the UK, $64.99 in the United States, and the equivalent of $19.99 in other territories.

Fight location

The event will be held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The arena has been a regular host for major boxing events, including recent championship fights involving top welterweight contenders.

Barrios will be making another defense of his title, while Garcia enters the fight seeking to secure his first championship at welterweight.