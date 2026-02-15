“He fights in a bladed shoulder roll like stance,” Edwards said in his BoxingScene mailbag. “That particular stance doesn’t really cut the ring off, but that stance can stalk an opponent with a jab, ala Bob Foster or Tommy Hearns.”

That approach becomes harder to execute given Lopez’s physical dimensions. Edwards noted that Lopez is shorter than many of his opponents and does not possess the type of commanding jab typically required to apply sustained forward pressure.

“The issue for Teo is, he’s short with a 68-inch reach,” Edwards said. “He doesn’t have a commanding jab.”

Lopez’s most consistent success came earlier in his career at lightweight, where his size and strength allowed him to control distance more effectively. His win over Vasiliy Lomachenko in 2020 remains the defining performance of his career, as he was able to dictate range and tempo against one of the sport’s most technically skilled fighters.

But since moving to 140 pounds, the math has changed. Lopez is facing naturally larger men who can maintain distance and disrupt his attempts to press forward. That dynamic has led to uneven performances, particularly against movers who refuse to stand in the pocket.

Edwards’ explanation reflects what Lopez has run into since moving up, where bigger fighters can keep him at a distance and make him work harder to reach them. His physical dimensions aren’t changing, and that reality will continue to shape how his fights play out at 140.